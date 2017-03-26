Two New Members Join CenCal Health Board of Directors

CenCal Health has announced that two new members, Dr. Douglas Metz and Mark Lisa, have joined its board of directors.

Dr. Metz currently serves as the deputy director of primary care/family health at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. Before moving to the Central Coast, he served as COO at Tri-City Health Center in Fremont.

He has served in leadership roles in community health-center settings and other health-related nonprofits in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Dr. Metz was a part-time instructor in health sciences at San Jose State University for nine years, and spent 16 years of his professional life as a practicing podiatric physician and surgeon in San Jose.

Mark Lisa is CEO of Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton. He previously was CEO of Doctors Hospital of Manteca/Tenet. In 2011, Lisa served as president for the California Association of Healthcare leaders, which represents 51 of 58 California counties.

Before going into the field of executive healthcare management, Lisa was an officer in the U.S. Navy for 20 years.

Lisa holds a bachelor’s degree from St. Martin’s University, and a masters in health administration from Chapman University. He is an active member and Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

On the CenCal Health Board, Metz and Lisa join county Supervisors Adam Hill and Janet Wolf, and Richard Roberts, Jeffrey Hamm, Karen Johnson, Daniel Nielson, Kerin Mase, Lynda Tanner, Dr. René Bravo, Dr. Kurt Ransohoff and Dan Herlinger.

For more information, visit www.cencalhealth.org.

— Hannah Rael/Chris Davis for CenCal Health.