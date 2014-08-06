Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 10:12 am | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Two New Members Join Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation Board

By Samantha Scroggin for Dignity Health | August 6, 2014 | 12:08 p.m.

The Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation is honored to continue its great leadership tradition with the appointment of two new board members, along with announcing the officers who will lead the Board of Directors this year.

George Murphy
George Murphy

George Murphy, a newly elected member of the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation board, has more than 40 years of experience in the real estate industry and is the broker/owner of Coldwell Banker Premier Real Estate.

Murphy joined the U.S. Army in 1965 and served in Vietnam as an artillery first lieutenant, where he was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor.

Throughout his career, Murphy has served in many leadership positions, including president of the Fresno Association of Realtors, president of the Lawton, Okla., Board of Realtors, chairman of the Realtors Political Action Committee and chairman of several committees at the state level.

Prior to relocating to the Central Coast, Murphy served on the foundation Board of Directors at Children’s Hospital Central California in Madera for five years.

Christina Slimack, a newly elected member of the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation board, has a professional background in institutional finance and she holds records as a top producer in sales and brokerage.

As a financial executive, Slimack excels at building and maintaining profitable client relationships essential to business. She has extensive knowledge of initial public offerings, sales trading, and equity, credit and weather derivatives.

Slimack has worked at major financial institutions including CME Group, Tullett Prebon Corporation, Cantor Fitzgerald & Company, Goldman Sachs & Company and Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith.

In addition to her professional life, Slimack is married to neurosurgeon Nicholas Slimack, M.D., who joined Marian’s medical staff in the fall of 2013.

Christina Slimack
Christina Slimack

The foundation is also pleased to announce the officers who will lead the Board of Directors this year. Al Schultz Jr., M.D., will serve as chairman. Rob Buchanan is vice chairman. Cynthia Schur is treasurer. Denise Valente, a new member of the Executive Committee, will serve as secretary.

“Our incoming board members and new board officer bring vision and new enthusiasm to the work of the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation,” said Stephanie Grogan, MRMC vice president of philanthropy. “Their wealth of knowledge and diverse experience makes them excellent ambassadors and advocates for the foundation’s philanthropic mission to support Marian programs and services.”

The Executive Committee of the Foundation Board of Directors will serve through June 2015. For more information about the recent MRMC Foundation Board appointments, please contact the MRMC Foundation at 805.739.3595.

— Samantha Scroggin is a marketing specialist for Dignity Health.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]m. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 