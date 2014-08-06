Two New Members Join Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation Board

The Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation is honored to continue its great leadership tradition with the appointment of two new board members, along with announcing the officers who will lead the Board of Directors this year.

George Murphy, a newly elected member of the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation board, has more than 40 years of experience in the real estate industry and is the broker/owner of Coldwell Banker Premier Real Estate.

Murphy joined the U.S. Army in 1965 and served in Vietnam as an artillery first lieutenant, where he was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor.

Throughout his career, Murphy has served in many leadership positions, including president of the Fresno Association of Realtors, president of the Lawton, Okla., Board of Realtors, chairman of the Realtors Political Action Committee and chairman of several committees at the state level.

Prior to relocating to the Central Coast, Murphy served on the foundation Board of Directors at Children’s Hospital Central California in Madera for five years.

Christina Slimack, a newly elected member of the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation board, has a professional background in institutional finance and she holds records as a top producer in sales and brokerage.

As a financial executive, Slimack excels at building and maintaining profitable client relationships essential to business. She has extensive knowledge of initial public offerings, sales trading, and equity, credit and weather derivatives.

Slimack has worked at major financial institutions including CME Group, Tullett Prebon Corporation, Cantor Fitzgerald & Company, Goldman Sachs & Company and Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith.

In addition to her professional life, Slimack is married to neurosurgeon Nicholas Slimack, M.D., who joined Marian’s medical staff in the fall of 2013.

The foundation is also pleased to announce the officers who will lead the Board of Directors this year. Al Schultz Jr., M.D., will serve as chairman. Rob Buchanan is vice chairman. Cynthia Schur is treasurer. Denise Valente, a new member of the Executive Committee, will serve as secretary.

“Our incoming board members and new board officer bring vision and new enthusiasm to the work of the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation,” said Stephanie Grogan, MRMC vice president of philanthropy. “Their wealth of knowledge and diverse experience makes them excellent ambassadors and advocates for the foundation’s philanthropic mission to support Marian programs and services.”

The Executive Committee of the Foundation Board of Directors will serve through June 2015. For more information about the recent MRMC Foundation Board appointments, please contact the MRMC Foundation at 805.739.3595.

— Samantha Scroggin is a marketing specialist for Dignity Health.