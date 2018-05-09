Two Nonprofits Big Winners in Give-A-Palooza Games

Give-A-Palooza Games, a combined company giving day, created and sponsored by The Towbes Group, went off with a bang last week at Cabrillo Park in Goleta.

The event brought together eight local companies who collectively raised more than $30,000 for two nonprofits, the Special Olympics of Southern California Santa Barbara Region and the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

Among the competing companies were Curvature, Deckers Brands, Montecito Bank & Trust, The Towbes Group, Sansum Clinic, Cox Communications, Santa Barbara Zoo, and The Ritz Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara.

From volleyball to jumbo soccer, teams of employees and Special Olympics athletes battled for the prize. All the sports games were coordinated and scored by the referees at Fitness 805, with an after party including Rusty’s Pizza, Captain Fatty’s, and Sol Wave Water.

Montecito Bank & Trust walked away with the prize, a 4-foot-tall trophy and engraved position on the plaque.

"Give-A-Palooza Games is one of several philanthropic events The Towbes Group does; however this one is unique because we are joined by our fellow corporate givers in this community,” said Craig Zimmerman, president of the Towbes Group.

“These companies have been with us since the start of the Give-A-Palooza Games, and next year we hope to have more businesses with us," he said. "You can’t beat this kind of fun for two worthy nonprofits.”

In addition to raising money for the two organizations, Give-A-Palooza also generated $2,000 through a raffle. This year, marks a milestone for this corporate philanthropy, as it is set to expand to include more companies next year.

— Jessica Doss for the Towbes Group.