2 Parolees Arrested after High-Speed Pursuit in Lompoc

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 25, 2019 | 4:07 p.m.

Lompoc residents helped police locate two men involved in a high-speed pursuit on Thursday morning. 

The incident started around 11 a.m. when a Lompoc officer traveling on Highway 1 near the Vandenberg Air Force Base main gate attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was impeding traffic and swerving, police Sgt. Scott Morgan said Friday.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, with the suspect’s vehicle traveling at dangerous and high speeds, Morgan added.

The vehicle briefly entered Vandenberg Village and circled several streets before continuing into the city of Lompoc.

After the vehicle passed the H Street bridge, the driver continued traveling at a high speed while passing vehicles on the shoulder.

Heavy traffic in the area and safety concerns caused police officers to end their pursuit of the vehicle, Morgan added. 

Lompoc officers began searching for the vehicle, and residents provided tips about its location in a residential neighborhood on the western side of the city.

Two male suspects and a female ran away from the vehicle, with the males seen jumping into backyards.

Both suspects jumped in and out of several yards but were located and arrested. 

Taken into custody were Angel Anthony Montoya, 23, for suspicion of felony evading, resisting, delaying or obstructing a police officer, and driving without a license, and Ernest Angel Gaitan, 30, was arrested on suspicion of resisting, delaying or obstructing a police officer, and possession of methamphetamine.

Both men also face allegations they violated parole.

The female in the vehicle was located, identified, and later released, police said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

