2 Children Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle in Santa Maria

Police also respond to alleged DUI driver who crashed into a power pole early Thursday morning

Two children were injured after being struck by a vehicle in north Santa Maria on Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Santa Maria police officers and firefighters along with American Medical Response personnel responded to North Broadway at Williams Street.

Two elementary-school-aged children were struck by a vehicle, police Sgt. Duane Schneider said.

The driver, who name, age and hometown were not released, remained at the scene of the incident.

According to the preliminary investigation, the crash was not the fault of the pedestrians and appeared to have been caused by driver inattention, Schneider said.

The children were taken to hospitals for treatment of moderate injuries.

No further details were available as of Thursday.

Santa Maria police responded early Thursday morning to another crash, this time with a vehicle into a power pole.

A man allegedly with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit escaped injury but not arrest after crashing into a power pole around 12:30 a.m., according to police.

Personnel from the Santa Maria Police and fire departments were dispatched to the 900 block of East Stowell Road and the vehicle driver, a 37-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, Schneider said.

The impact left the power pole leaning and needing to be replaced, police added.

