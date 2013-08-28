Two People Hurt as Car Crashes Into House

Two people suffered minor injuries Wednesday night when the car they were riding in crashed into an Orcutt home, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 6 p.m. on the 900 block of Ridge View Drive, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

The vehicle crashed through the back wall of the garage and continued into an adjacent home, Sadecki.

The two elderly occupants of the car were treated at the scene by paramedics, the taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, Sadecki said.

Cause of the accident remained under investigation.

