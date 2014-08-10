Two People Reportedly Hurt in Highway 154 Crash Near Foothill Road

CHP says vehicle making a U-turn on the highway was struck by car traveling in opposite direction

Two people reportedly suffered minor injuries Sunday afternoon in a collision on Highway 154 in Santa Barbara.

The crash occurred at about 1:15 p.m. when a BMW heading up the highway toward San Marcos Pass made a U-turn and was struck by another BMW traveling in the opposite direction, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred between Calle Real and Foothill Road.

Witnesses at the scene told Noozhawk that Highway 154 was shut down for a time in both directions while emergency personnel tended to the injured and cleared the wreckage.

Additional details were not immediately available.

