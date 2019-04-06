2 People Killed, 2 Others Injured in Highway 166 Crash East of Santa Maria

Two people reportedly died and two others were seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a head-on crash on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria.
At approximately 12:30 p.m., personnel from the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the scene near Rock Front Ranch.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to emergency radio traffic.
One person had major injuries and a fourth person had moderate injuries.
Shortly after 1 p.m., emergency personnel were temporarily shutting down Highway 166 so a CalStar medical helicopter could land.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.
