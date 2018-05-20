2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured in Highway 166 Crash in New Cuyama

Honda sedan with two people inside had slammed into an oil tanker truck near Hubbard Avenue

Two people were killed and a third person was critically injured Sunday in a head-on collision on Highway 166 in the Cuyama Valley, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At approximately 4 p.m., personnel from the county Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene on Highway 166 near Hubbard Avenue in New Cuyama.

A Honda sedan occupied by two people slammed into an oil tanker truck, Zaniboni said.

The man and woman in the small vehicle, both believed to be in their 40s, were pronounced dead at the scene, Zaniboni added.

The woman had been ejected from the sedan, Zaniboni said.

The tanker-truck driver suffered major injuries and was transported by CalStar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Highway 166 was closed temporarily while crews removed the patients and cleaned up the debris from the wreckage.

Names and hometowns of those killed and injured in the crash were not released and are pending notification of family members.

The cause of the collision was under investigation by CHP officers.

