Monday, April 2 , 2018, 12:34 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sports

Two Men Fatally Wounded in Santa Maria Street Shootings

Police investigating after gunshots claim two lives near Main Street and Oakley Avenue

Crime-scene investigators gather evidence Tuesday night after two men were fatally wounded in shootings on a Santa Maria street.
Crime-scene investigators gather evidence Tuesday night after two men were fatally wounded in shootings on a Santa Maria street. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 12:05 p.m. | January 12, 2016 | 7:29 p.m.

Two people were shot to death Tuesday night in Santa Maria, the first homicides of the year in a city that has seen an epidemic of street violence in recent months.

The victims — both 23-year-old men — died after being gunned down in the vicinity of West Main Street and South Oakley Avenue, according to Lt. Dan Cohen of the Santa Maria Police Department.

One died at the scene, and the other was declared dead after being taken to Marian Regional Medical Center.

The men were walking north on Oakley on the eastern sidewalk shortly after 6:30 p.m. when they were shot, Police Chief Ralph Martin told Noozhawk. 

Shell casings were strewn across about 20 yards, leading police to suspect the victims were chased prior to the shootings. Detectives were trying to determine how many shooters were involved.

"We hope to have some video from some of the surrounding area here, the businesses, that might help us out," Martin said. 

On Wednesday, police identified the victims as Santa Maria residents Aaron Sanchez-Hernandez, who died at the scene, and Javier Murillo-Sanchez, who died at the hospital.

Police Chief Ralph Martin and Cmdr. Phil Hansen confer Tuesday night near the scene of a double homicide in Santa Maria. Click to view larger
Police Chief Ralph Martin and Cmdr. Phil Hansen confer Tuesday night near the scene of a double homicide in Santa Maria. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

"We have several witnesses so we hope to gain some more information very shortly," Martin said.

This is the second double homicide in Santa Maria since late December, and brings the number of slayings in the city to 17 since December 2014.

"It's obviously something going on. We're going to try to get to the bottom of it," Martin added.

Police had not yet determined whether the shootings were related to gang activity or other shootings in recent months, but some six detectives were at the scene, with others at the hospital investigating the homicides.

The spike in violence has claimed the lives of three teenagers since summer. 

"This certainly isn't the way to end your troubles," Martin said. "There's other ways to handle things. Obviously, we're seeing a spike in violence in the north part of Santa Maria."

Santa Maria police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the agency at 805.928.3781.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk North County Editor Janene Scully reported from the scene.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Police tape blocks off the scene at Main Street and Oakley Avenue in Santa Maria Tuesday night after two men were fatally shot. Click to view larger
Police tape blocks off the scene at Main Street and Oakley Avenue in Santa Maria Tuesday night after two men were fatally shot. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 