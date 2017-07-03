Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 11:09 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Two People Killed in Crash Involving Big-Rig Near Guadalupe

Passenger sedan slams into back of parked semi trailer on Brown Road just west of Highway 1

Two people were killed Monday evening in a vehicle accident involving a big-rig and a sedan on Brown Road just west of Highway 1 near Guadalupe. The vehicle ended up wedged under the rear of the semi’s trailer. Click to view larger
Two people were killed Monday evening in a vehicle accident involving a big-rig and a sedan on Brown Road just west of Highway 1 near Guadalupe. The vehicle ended up wedged under the rear of the semi’s trailer. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 9:27 p.m. | July 3, 2017 | 7:09 p.m.

Two people were killed Monday evening in a vehicle accident on Brown Road east of  Highway 1 near Guadalupe.

The accident, which was reported shortly before 7 p.m., involved a passenger vehicle and a parked big-rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The passenger vehicle, a 4-door Saturn sedan, was eastbound on Brown Road, sped through a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 1, crossed railroad tracks and slammed into a semi-trailer parked on the side of Brown Road, CHP Sgt. Charles Hoops told Noozhawk. 

"Because of the speed, the vehicle lost control, spun out of control, struck the back of a parked big rig trailer and the impact caused two fatalities in that vehicle," Hoops said.

The damage to the vehicle indicted it was traveling at a high speed, and reportedly went airborne as it sped through the Highway 1 intersection.

CHP investigators were hoping to use video from security cameras at the nearby packing plant, Red Diamond Cooling, in their investigation.

"There's a very good possibility that we have video," Hoops added.

The car ended up hitting the truck sideways before becoming wedged under the left rear of the semi-trailer with the Saturn nearly facing the opposite direction it was heading.

Two occupants of that vehicle were declared dead at the scene, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Names of the male driver and passenger were not released pending notification of relatives.

The driver of the semi was not hurt, Zaniboni said.

Brown Road was shut down in the area while officers investigated the crash, and traffic on the nearby railroad tracks also was halted for a time.

Assisting county firefighters were personnel from the cities of Santa Maria and Guadalupe, and AMR.

Hoops reminded drivers to use caution on the roads during the holiday.

"Just like with fireworks — safe and sane — driving's the same way. You have to drive safe and sane especially during the holiday weekend when there are other people who may not be driving fantasically," Hoops added.

Noozhawk North County Editor Janene Scully reported from the scene.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Two people were killed Monday evening in a vehicle accident involving a big-rig and a sedan on Brown Road just west of Highway 1 near Guadalupe. Click to view larger
Two people were killed Monday evening in a vehicle accident involving a big-rig and a sedan on Brown Road just west of Highway 1 near Guadalupe. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 