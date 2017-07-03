Two People Killed in Crash Involving Big-Rig Near Guadalupe

Passenger sedan slams into back of parked semi trailer on Brown Road just west of Highway 1

Two people were killed Monday evening in a vehicle accident on Brown Road east of Highway 1 near Guadalupe.

The accident, which was reported shortly before 7 p.m., involved a passenger vehicle and a parked big-rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The passenger vehicle, a 4-door Saturn sedan, was eastbound on Brown Road, sped through a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 1, crossed railroad tracks and slammed into a semi-trailer parked on the side of Brown Road, CHP Sgt. Charles Hoops told Noozhawk.

"Because of the speed, the vehicle lost control, spun out of control, struck the back of a parked big rig trailer and the impact caused two fatalities in that vehicle," Hoops said.

The damage to the vehicle indicted it was traveling at a high speed, and reportedly went airborne as it sped through the Highway 1 intersection.

CHP investigators were hoping to use video from security cameras at the nearby packing plant, Red Diamond Cooling, in their investigation.

"There's a very good possibility that we have video," Hoops added.

The car ended up hitting the truck sideways before becoming wedged under the left rear of the semi-trailer with the Saturn nearly facing the opposite direction it was heading.

Two occupants of that vehicle were declared dead at the scene, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Names of the male driver and passenger were not released pending notification of relatives.

The driver of the semi was not hurt, Zaniboni said.

Brown Road was shut down in the area while officers investigated the crash, and traffic on the nearby railroad tracks also was halted for a time.

Assisting county firefighters were personnel from the cities of Santa Maria and Guadalupe, and AMR.

Hoops reminded drivers to use caution on the roads during the holiday.

"Just like with fireworks — safe and sane — driving's the same way. You have to drive safe and sane especially during the holiday weekend when there are other people who may not be driving fantasically," Hoops added.

Noozhawk North County Editor Janene Scully reported from the scene.

