Suspect in Custody After 2 People Stabbed In Santa Maria

Victims suffered life-threatening injuries in attack on East Newlove Drive

One person was arrested Friday after two people suffered life-threatening stab wounds in an incident on East Newlove Drive in Santa Maria.
One person was arrested Friday after two people suffered life-threatening stab wounds in an incident on East Newlove Drive in Santa Maria. (Trey Spooner photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully 4:47 p.m. | May 12, 2017 | 11:30 a.m.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after his parents were stabbed Friday in Santa Maria in a family dispute, according to police Lt. Russ Mengel.

Crews were dispatched at approximately 11:15 p.m. to the 300 block of East Newlove Drive, and found two victims.

"Those victims are somehow related to the suspect, who also was found in the immediate area, still armed with a knife," Lt. Russ Mengel said.

Police used a stun gun to subdue the suspect and take him into custody, Mengel said.

The weapon used was described as a large kitchen knife. 

The suspect, Jhordy Ramirez, 21, also was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries he received prior to his arrest.

Officers, detectives and crime-scene unit members converged upon East Newlove Drive, which was cordoned off between South Miller Street and South McClelland Street.

"It appears it's a pretty good size area they're going to have to process, so we're going to be here awhile," Mengel said, adding later they finished up at the scene after 3 p.m.

The suspect is the son of the victims, police said, adding the motive for the stabbing remained under investigation.

Mid-afternoon Friday, Mengel said it appeared both victims would survive their injuries, and that the man, Ricardo Ramirez, 41, had been released from Marian Regional Medical Center.

The condition of the second victim, Silvia Narciso, 40, was not immediately available. 

Personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department, Police Department and American Medical Response along with the Calstar were dispatched to the incident.

Santa Maria police officers were investigating Friday after two people suffered live-threatening injuries in a stabbing incident. A suspect was taken into custody in the attacks.
Santa Maria police officers were investigating Friday after two people suffered live-threatening injuries in a stabbing incident. A suspect was taken into custody in the attacks. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
