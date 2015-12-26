Police Investigating Double Homicides in North Santa Maria

Advice

Two people were shot to death Saturday night in north Santa Maria, according to police.

The shootings occurred just after 7 p.m. near East Jewel and Vine streets, police Sgt. Rob Morris said.

Both victims, reportedly males, were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, he added.

They were both pronounced dead at the hospital.

No one has been arrested in connection with the killings, and police said it’s too early to say whether the shootings — in a neighborhood a couple of blocks north of East Donovan Road and three blocks east of North Broadway — was related to criminal street gangs.

Officers remained at the scene some 90 minutes after the incident, interviewing possible witnesses and collecting evidence.

Since the summer, Santa Maria has been plagued with a rise in gang-related violence that has led to several deaths, including three 17-year-olds, plus numerous injuries.

Santa Maria has seen a spike in homicides this year — 11 before the Christmas weekend — with many of the victims and suspects believed to have ties to local street gangs.

