Local News

2 Hurt After Bicycle Hit by Vehicle in Santa Barbara

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | June 11, 2014 | 5:19 p.m.

Two people were hit by a vehicle in the intersection of Micheltorena and Laguna streets on Wednesday, and were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, police said. 

A 27-year-old man and 11-year-old boy were riding on a bicycle, one on the handlebars, and were hit while traveling southbound on Laguna Street, police Sgt. Riley Harwood said. 

Police responded to the scene at 4:10 p.m. and discovered that a 20-year-old female driver was eastbound on Micheltorena Street at the time of the accident. 

The investigation was ongoing, but it appears that the bicycle ran the stop sign and was subsequently struck by the vehicle, Harwood said. The bicyclists were with two other bicycles at the time. 

"So far it does not appear that the driver of the Kia committed a violation, and the investigation includes witness statements by people who apparently observed what had happened," Harwood said. 

Both bicyclists were transported to the hospital but they didn't appear to have serious injuries, he added. Neither rider was wearing a helmet. 

