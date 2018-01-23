2 People Wounded in Santa Maria Shooting

Two people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting early Tuesday in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The incident occurred in the 1700 block of North Lynne Drive in a northeastern neighborhood of the city.

No arrests had been made in connection with the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781 or submit an anonymous tip online here.

