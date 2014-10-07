Two Providence Seniors Commended by National Merit Scholarship Program

Willow Brown and Matthew Eaton, Providence seniors, have been named Commended Students in the 2015 National Merit Scholarship Program.
They earned Commended status by placing among the top 5 percent of more than 1.5 million students who took the PSAT in 2013.
“This young woman and young man have demonstrated a high level of academic success these past years, which this result only affirms,” said Timothy Loomer, Head of Upper School. “We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic excellence.”
Providence provides comprehensive college counseling and college preparation.
Click here for more information.
— Elaine Rottman is the marketing director for Providence.