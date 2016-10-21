Two Providence Seniors Named National Merit Commended Students

Isabelle Marchand and Emily Peterson placed in the top 5 percent of students who took the Preliminary SAT.

Upper School principal Scott Rockney of Providence school has announced that Isabelle Marchand and Emily Peterson have been named Commended Students in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Commended Students placed among the top 5 percent of students who took the Preliminary SAT (PSAT).

“These young women have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” Rockney said. “Providence is honored to have this confirmation of the high level of college preparation in our academic program.”

”Isabelle and Emily not only are stellar students academically, they both contribute to the vitality of our student body, ” said Providence college counselor and student life director, Hayley Penton. “I am very proud of them, as I am of the other 16 members of this exceptionally bright and talented senior class.”

“When I got called in the middle of class [for notification of her Commended status], I thought I had done something wrong.” said Emily Peterson. “I didn’t think my scores were high enough for National Merit recognition.”

Emily has studied Japanese since age 14. She can handwrite more than 2,000 kanji (characters) and is able to read contemporary novels in Japanese, sometimes looking up vocabulary words. She has twice traveled to Japan on short-term mission/disaster-relief trips, assisting with post-tsunami recovery, particularly in the hard-hit fishing industry, and teaching English.

Her interests include art and humanities. She paints still life and people portraits in oil. Her favorite subject is humanities. Eventually, Emily would like to teach English in Japan or Korea or work as a translator. Her college plan is to attend a liberal arts school where she can major in East Asian studies.

Isabelle Marchand, too, was “a little surprised” when informed she was named a National Merit Commended Student. This multi-talented student has been a mainstay in Providence performing-arts productions. She has performed in the musicals Music Man and Les Mis, and as Lisle in last spring’s Sound of Music. She sings in the select Providence Chamber Choir. She is the performing arts prefect, focused on building community in the choir, planning events, and fundraising for a spring tour.

Isabelle says she “might do some theater in college,” but her main focus will be computer science studies. She became interested in programming through her classes in the Providence Engineering Academy.

The level of academic work at Providence impresses Isabelle. “I’ve learned the importance of working hard and have gotten used to it, which has prepared me for college,” she said. A person of broad interests and talents, Isabelle plays soccer on an AYSO team outside of school.

In congratulating the two students, Providence head of school, Dr. Scott Lisea, said: “We hope this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success and leadership and service in the world.”

— Elaine Rottman for Providence school.