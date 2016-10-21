Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 2:47 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Two Providence Seniors Named National Merit Commended Students

Isabelle Marchand and Emily Peterson placed in the top 5 percent of students who took the Preliminary SAT.

By Elaine Rottman for Providence school | October 21, 2016 | 9:55 a.m.

Upper School principal Scott Rockney of Providence school has announced that Isabelle Marchand and Emily Peterson have been named Commended Students in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Emily Peterson left, and Isabelle Marchand receive awards from Providence Principal Scott Rockney. Click to view larger
Emily Peterson left, and Isabelle Marchand receive awards from Providence Principal Scott Rockney. (James Daly)

Commended Students placed among the top 5 percent of students who took the Preliminary SAT (PSAT).

“These young women have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” Rockney said. “Providence is honored to have this confirmation of the high level of college preparation in our academic program.”

”Isabelle and Emily not only are stellar students academically, they both contribute to the vitality of our student body, ” said Providence college counselor and student life director, Hayley Penton. “I am very proud of them, as I am of the other 16 members of this exceptionally bright and talented senior class.”

“When I got called in the middle of class [for notification of her Commended status], I thought I had done something wrong.” said Emily Peterson. “I didn’t think my scores were high enough for National Merit recognition.”

Emily has studied Japanese since age 14. She can handwrite more than 2,000 kanji (characters) and is able to read contemporary novels in Japanese, sometimes looking up vocabulary words. She has twice traveled to Japan on short-term mission/disaster-relief trips, assisting with post-tsunami recovery, particularly in the hard-hit fishing industry, and teaching English.

Her interests include art and humanities. She paints still life and people portraits in oil. Her favorite subject is humanities. Eventually, Emily would like to teach English in Japan or Korea or work as a translator. Her college plan is to attend a liberal arts school where she can major in East Asian studies.

Isabelle Marchand, too, was “a little surprised” when informed she was named a National Merit Commended Student. This multi-talented student has been a mainstay in Providence performing-arts productions. She has performed in the musicals Music Man and Les Mis, and as Lisle in last spring’s Sound of Music. She sings in the select Providence Chamber Choir. She is the performing arts prefect, focused on building community in the choir, planning events, and fundraising for a spring tour.

Isabelle says she “might do some theater in college,” but her main focus will be computer science studies. She became interested in programming through her classes in the Providence Engineering Academy.

The level of academic work at Providence impresses Isabelle. “I’ve learned the importance of working hard and have gotten used to it, which has prepared me for college,” she said. A person of broad interests and talents, Isabelle plays soccer on an AYSO team outside of school.

In congratulating the two students, Providence head of school, Dr. Scott Lisea, said: “We hope this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success and leadership and service in the world.”

— Elaine Rottman for Providence school.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 