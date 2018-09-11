Two Quick Goals in 2nd Half Give UCSB a Win at New Mexico

Soccer

Faouzi Taieb and Rodney Michael scored within five minutes of each other in the second half to propel the UC Santa Barbara men's soccer team to a come-from-behind 2-1 victory at New Mexico on Tuesday evening.

With the win, UCSB (4-2-0) picks up its second straight victory, and first road win of the season, while handing the Lobos (2-4-0) its second straight defeat.

New Mexico started strong, outshooting the Gauchos 6-4 in the first half, while taking the lead in the 39th minute. Freshman midfielder Omar Grey scored for the third consecutive game, and fourth of the season, with a strike to the bottom left corner of the goal off a Tom Smart assist to put the Lobos ahead early.

UCSB did not waste any time in the second half, as Taieb headed in the equalizer in the 48th minute off a Thibault Candia corner kick.

Candia continued to make things happen for the Gauchos offense as he played the ball ahead to Michael on the right side, and Michael finished to the bottom right corner of the goal for the game-winner in the 53rd minute.

UCSB ended up outshooting New Mexico 12-11 for the match, after an 8-5 second half, while the Lobos held a 3-2 edge in corner kicks. Both Ben Roach and UNM keeper Ford Parker finished with two saves apiece. Carter Clemmensen tied for game-high honors with three shots while Sahid Conteh, Michael and Taieb tallied two shots apiece.

The Gauchos continue their road trip at Utah Valley this Friday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.