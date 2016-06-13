2 Santa Barbara Residential Structure Fires Cause Smoke Damage

Neighbors help extinguish fires at homes on La Colina Road and Carrillo Street Monday morning

Quick-thinking neighbors with fire extinguishers and garden hoses helped keep two Monday morning structure fires in check before Santa Barbara City firefighters arrived.

A home on the 3900 block of La Colina Road was reported on fire at 9 a.m. and when engines arrived, firefighters discovered that employees from the Santa Barbara Teachers Federal Credit Union and a MarBorg Industries driver all helped the home’s resident, a 27-year-old woman, reduce the fire’s damage before engines got to the scene, Capt. Gary Pitney said.

The blaze was mostly kept to one bedroom, with extensive smoke damage throughout the home, he said.

After a preliminary investigation, the department determined the fire was accidental, Pitney said.

At 9:43 a.m., while on the scene of the La Colina residential structure fire, the department got a call for another structure fire at the intersection of Carrillo and Milpas streets, Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.

Smoke was showing from a studio apartment on the 900 block of E. Carrillo Street and a neighbor, alerted by the working smoke alarms, was able to partially put out the fire with a garden hose, Mercado said.

The resident wasn’t home at the time.

Firefighters ventilated smoke out of the apartment and checked the walls for fire extension by breaching them and using thermal imaging cameras, Pitney said.

The fire appears to be accidental, started by a stove burner that was barely on, he said. Combustible materials were stored on or near the stove, he added.

Mercado said most of the fire’s damage, estimated at $10,000, was in the kitchen area of the apartment.

Neither residence is habitable, due to the extent of smoke damage, Pitney said.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.