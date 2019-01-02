Pixel Tracker

Prep Roundup

2 Santa Barbara Girls Medal at South Hills Wrestling Winter Classic; Dos Pueblos Basketball Loses

SBHS girls wrestling Click to view larger
Al’asha Aparicio and Isabella Regalado (center) of the Santa Barbara High girls wrestling team earned medals at the South Hills Winter Classic. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 2, 2019 | 2:55 p.m.

The girls wrestling team from Santa Barbara High started the new year by competing at the South Hills Winter Classic in Covina on Wednesday.

The Dons had two wrestlers earn podium finishes. Al'asha Aparicio went 2-1 and placed second in her weight class and Isabella Regalado finished third in her division with a 3-1 record.

Dos Pueblos Boys Basketball Falls at Moorpark

Dos Pueblos stayed close with Moorpark for the first half before USC-bound Drake London led the Muskeeters to big third quarter en route to a 79-57 non-league win over the Chargers.

London, who scored 37 points in the game, led Moorpark to a 29-11 third-quarter advantage, expanding its lead from 38-31 to 67-42.

"We had a hard tine containing Drake tonight," DP coach Joe Zamora said. "We actually put up a lot, but our defense was not as good as it could have been."

Jaron Rillie had 21 points to lead the Chargers, Kellen Pisacane scored 14 and Baylor Huyck added 12, all coming on three-pointers.

Dos Pueblos (6-10) plays at Canyon on Friday.

