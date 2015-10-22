2 Santa Barbara Men Among 3 Arrested For Santa Maria Robbery

Advice

A second Santa Barbara man has been arrested in connection with a strong-arm robbery last month in the 500 block of East Boone Street in Santa Maria, police said.

Detectives identified the three suspects and arrested two of them soon after the Aug. 26 robbery.

Initially arrested were David Martinez of Santa Maria, and Edgar Esquivias of Santa Barbara.

The final suspect, Julio Cesar Leon of Santa Barbara, was arrested Wednesday in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria police said.

Police did not release the men’s ages, or addition details about the circumstances surrounding the crime.

All three men were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for suspicion of robbery and a gang enhancement.

