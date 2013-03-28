Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 3:41 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Two Santa Barbara Men Jailed in Heroin Bust

Detectives arrested Donald Windsor, 29, and Cassidy Morse, 25, and seized an ounce of heroin

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 28, 2013 | 9:46 p.m.

Donald Windsor
Two Santa Barbara men are facing drug-related charges following a drug bust in which they were found carrying heroin and drug paraphernalia, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives from the sheriff’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit last Wednesday observed Donald Windsor, 29, and Cassidy Morse, 25, walking down Carrillo Street near Chapala Street at about 9:15 a.m., said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Knowing that Windsor was on probation, narcotics detectives approached the men, and found Windsor to be carrying 57 individual baggies containing heroin and drug paraphernalia, Hoover said.

She said detectives seized an ounce of heroin, with an estimated street value of $1,500.

Morse, who had an active felony warrant out for his arrest, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, Hoover said.

Both men were taken into custody and were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. 

Based on the amount of heroin seized and how it was packaged, Windsor was charged with possession for sale of a controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morse was charged with being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cassidy Morse
Windsor’s bail was set at $35,000. Morse’s bail was set at $2,500, but due to his felony warrant, he was not eligible for bail at this time, Hoover said. 

Both men remained in custody and were expected to appear in court Thursday on their charges.

