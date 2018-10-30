Two Santa Barbara Sharks Teams Advance to Super Bowl Semifinals

Youth Sports

Two teams from the Santa Barbara Sharks youth football organization have advanced to the semifinals of the Pacific Youth Football League Super Bowl playoffs.

The Bantam Sharks defeated Oxnard, 28-12, and the Junior Sharks rolled pasts Camarillo, 42-18,

The bantam team was led by touchdowns from Javier Valencia, Michael “Monty” Lopez and Sebastian Garcia.

The offensive line play from Daniel Ramirez, Nico Galindo and Aaron Baizan opened holes for the running backs.

Quarterback Abel Renteria three touchdown passes to Jack Holdren, Tomas Gil and Winston Bartley in the junior team's win over Camarillo. Koa Herrera led the defense with two interceptions.

The Sharks teams look to advance to the PYFL Super Bowl at San Marcos High on Nov. 17.

The Sharks football program is part of the Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club.