Two Santa Maria Men Arrested After Business Robbed

The day after robbers struck a Santa Maria business, police detectives arrested two suspects in connection with the incident.

Santa Maria police said the robbery occurred at a business in the 1500 block of South Broadway on Wednesday.

Detectives identified two suspects and located one, Alfonso Curiel of Santa Maria, on Thursday morning.

In the afternoon, police arrested a second man, Ivan Alexis Peralta, of Santa Maria.

Their ages were not released.

Both men were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery and gang enhancement.

