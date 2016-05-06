Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:18 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Two Santa Maria Residents Arrested for Weapons Violations Following Undercover Operation

Two Santa Maria men were arrested for weapons violations. Click to view larger
Two Santa Maria men were arrested for weapons violations.  (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | May 6, 2016 | 11:15 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) ended a five-month long investigation on Wednesday with the arrest of two Santa Maria residents for weapons violations.

During the course of the investigation, 33-year-old William Mobley and 39-year-old Eric Wilson, both of Santa Maria, conspired to sell an undercover ATF Special Agent an AR-15 rifle.

At approximately 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, ATF Special Agents and officers from the California Highway Patrol Auto Theft Task Force served an arrest warrant in the 400 block of East Alvin Avenue in the city of Santa Maria.

Mobley was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of firearm and ammunition, possession of a high capacity magazine, illegal sale of a firearm and criminal conspiracy.

Mobley was released with a citation due to a medical condition.

Simultaneously, detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau served a search warrant in the 5000 block of Kenneth Avenue in Orcutt where Wilson was residing.

During the course of the search warrant, detectives discovered Wilson was illegally in possession of a high capacity magazine and metal knuckles. In addition, he was arrested for violations associated with selling the undercover ATF Special Agent the AR-15 rifle.

Wilson was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possessing a high capacity magazine and metal knuckles as well as illegal sale of a firearm and criminal conspiracy.

Wilson posted $25,000 bail and was released from the Santa Barbara County Jail. The case will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

— Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 