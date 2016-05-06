Two Santa Maria Residents Arrested for Weapons Violations Following Undercover Operation

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) ended a five-month long investigation on Wednesday with the arrest of two Santa Maria residents for weapons violations.

During the course of the investigation, 33-year-old William Mobley and 39-year-old Eric Wilson, both of Santa Maria, conspired to sell an undercover ATF Special Agent an AR-15 rifle.

At approximately 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, ATF Special Agents and officers from the California Highway Patrol Auto Theft Task Force served an arrest warrant in the 400 block of East Alvin Avenue in the city of Santa Maria.

Mobley was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of firearm and ammunition, possession of a high capacity magazine, illegal sale of a firearm and criminal conspiracy.

Mobley was released with a citation due to a medical condition.

Simultaneously, detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau served a search warrant in the 5000 block of Kenneth Avenue in Orcutt where Wilson was residing.

During the course of the search warrant, detectives discovered Wilson was illegally in possession of a high capacity magazine and metal knuckles. In addition, he was arrested for violations associated with selling the undercover ATF Special Agent the AR-15 rifle.

Wilson was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possessing a high capacity magazine and metal knuckles as well as illegal sale of a firearm and criminal conspiracy.

Wilson posted $25,000 bail and was released from the Santa Barbara County Jail. The case will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

— Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.