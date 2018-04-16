Track & Field
Two Santa Ynez Athletes Qualify for Arcadia Invitational
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 1, 2017 | 7:07 p.m.
Emily Donahue and Sarah Perkins of Santa Ynez set qualifying marks for the Arcadia Invitational at Saturday's West Coast Relays at BuchananHigh in Clovis.
Donahue ran 5:12.28 in the invitational 1600 and Perkins threw 35-9.25 in the invitational shot put.
Other Santa Ynez results include Sarah Johnston 13.51in the girls open 100; Brenna Rodrigues 103-10 and Ashley Diaz 90-09 in the seeded discus and Jasper Kadlec 19-0 in the boys seeded long jump.
