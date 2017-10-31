Two SB Saints Football Teams Reach Gold Coast YFL Super Bowl

Football

Two teams from the Santa Barbara Youth Football League have advanced to the Gold Coast YFL Super Bowl, while a third team has reached the semifinals.

The Santa Barbara YFL Junior (ages 11-13) and Bantam Division (8-10) Saints will be playing for Super Bowl titles on Saturday at Rio Mesa High in Oxnard. The Bantam Saints play Van Nuys at 10 a.m., and the Junior Saints face the Santa Clarita Grizzlies at 4:40 p.m.

The Junior Saints defeated the Simi Valley Bulldogs, 22-6, in a semifinal game last weekend. Tight end Nico Rodriguez caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Owen De Busk and running back Bryan Trejo had scoring runs of 75 and 35 yards.

In the Bantam Division semifinal, Zach Gesswein ran for a touchdown with 50 seconds left in regulation and David Timewell ran for the go-ahead 2-point conversion, giving Santa Barbara a 22-20 come-from-behind victory. Santa Barbara trailed 20-14 when Gesswein scored the tying touchdown.

The Senior Division Saints beat Saugus, 22-6, in the first round of the Gold Coast playoffs. They play the Simi Valley Bulldogs in a semifinal game Saturday at Royal High.