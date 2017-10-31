Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 5:34 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Two SB Saints Football Teams Reach Gold Coast YFL Super Bowl

Bryan Trejo of the Santa Barbara YFL Junior Division Saints had touchdown runs of 75 and 35 yards in 22-6 semifinal win over the Simi Valley Bulldogs.
Bryan Trejo of the Santa Barbara YFL Junior Division Saints had touchdown runs of 75 and 35 yards in 22-6 semifinal win over the Simi Valley Bulldogs. (Anthony Gonzalez photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 31, 2017 | 2:23 p.m.

Two teams from the Santa Barbara Youth Football League have advanced to the Gold Coast YFL Super Bowl, while a third team has reached the semifinals.

The Santa Barbara YFL Junior (ages 11-13) and Bantam Division (8-10) Saints will be playing for Super Bowl titles on Saturday at Rio Mesa High in Oxnard. The Bantam Saints play Van Nuys at 10 a.m., and the Junior Saints face the Santa Clarita Grizzlies at 4:40 p.m.

The Junior Saints defeated the Simi Valley Bulldogs, 22-6, in a semifinal game last weekend. Tight end Nico Rodriguez caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Owen De Busk and running back Bryan Trejo had scoring runs of 75 and 35 yards.

In the Bantam Division semifinal, Zach Gesswein ran for a touchdown with 50 seconds left in regulation and David Timewell ran for the go-ahead 2-point conversion, giving Santa Barbara a 22-20 come-from-behind victory. Santa Barbara trailed 20-14 when Gesswein scored the tying touchdown.

The Senior Division Saints beat Saugus, 22-6, in the first round of the Gold Coast playoffs. They play the Simi Valley Bulldogs in a semifinal game Saturday at Royal High.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 