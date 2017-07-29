Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 12:09 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Beach Volleyball

Two SB Volleyball Club Youth Doubles Teams Win Titles at Pismo Beach

Taylor Wilson, left and Tiffany Medel captured the 14-under division title in a 30-28 battle with Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis at Pismo Beach. Click to view larger
Taylor Wilson, left and Tiffany Medel captured the 14-under division title in a 30-28 battle with Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis at Pismo Beach. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 29, 2017 | 2:58 p.m.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

The team of Sage Whitman and Talia Medel cruised to the title in the 16-under division. Click to view larger
The team of Sage Whitman and Talia Medel cruised to the title in the 16-under division. (Courtesy photo)

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.

The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.

Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.

Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Po

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 