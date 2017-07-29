Two SB Volleyball Club Youth Doubles Teams Win Titles at Pismo Beach

A pair of youth doubles teams from the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program won gold medals at the Moondoggies Beach Club Tournament at Pismo Beach on Saturday.
Talia Medel and Sage Whitman captured first place in the girls 16-under division while Tiffany Medel and Taylor Wilson took top honors for the 14U girls. Both local duos went 5-0 on the day.
Medel-Whitman, playing in their first tournament together, won the 16U final over Jessica Powell and Akemi Karamitsos of Santa Maria, 21-9.
The new team of Medel/Wilson outlasted the Santa Barbara team of Portia Sherman and Erin Curtis, 30-28, in the championship match.
The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s beach program is coached by Dillan Bennett and Mike Maas.
