Two SBCC Athletes Finish 2nd at WSC Men’s Track & Field Finals

Track & Field

Cameron Shinn was second in the triple jump at 14.11 meters and Edward Jones took second in the javelin at 46.88m on Friday, leading SBCC to seventh place in an 11-team field at the WSC Men’s Track & Field Championships at Moorpark College.

Eight Vaqueros qualified for the Southern Cal Prelims, which will take place Saturday, May 6 at Cerritos College.

Glendale won the WSC title with 131 points and West L.A. was second with 116. The Vaqueros were seventh with 62.5.

Evan Askar was fourth in the 5000 (4:09.72) and Chris Aichinger and Kyle Whitaker tied for fourth in the pole vault at 4.15m (13-7¼).

Jose Tarula was fifth in the 3000 steeplechase in 10:16.47 and Skylar Payovich placed fifth in the hammer throw at 38.33m (127-7). Jacob Ogawa was sixth in the 1500 in 4:09.72.

"The men competed hard today and we had most of our crew move on to next week's So Cal meet,” said coach Scott Fickerson. “I'm very proud of them and can't wait to see them get after it again next week.”