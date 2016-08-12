Two SBCC Football Players Named Preseason All Americans

Football

SBCC opens the 2016 campaign on Sept. 3 at Ventura (6 p.m.) and the home opener is Sept. 10 vs. West L.A. at 1 p.m. in La Playa Stadium.

The Vaquero picks are sophomore receiver/kick returner Elijah Cunningham and punter Joel Whitford. Cunningham averaged a whopping 40.8 yards per return last season with two touchdowns and was named All-American by the JC Athletic Bureau. Whitford averaged 37.6 yards per punt and was named All-State. Whitford, a freshman from Australia, won't play at SBCC this year after accepting an offer to punt for the University of Washington, starting in 2017.

