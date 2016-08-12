Two SBCC Football Players Named Preseason All Americans

SBCC landed two players on the College Football America 2016 Yearbook Juco Starting Lineup, CFA's version of a preseason All-America team.
The Vaquero picks are sophomore receiver/kick returner Elijah Cunningham and punter Joel Whitford. Cunningham averaged a whopping 40.8 yards per return last season with two touchdowns and was named All-American by the JC Athletic Bureau. Whitford averaged 37.6 yards per punt and was named All-State. Whitford, a freshman from Australia, won't play at SBCC this year after accepting an offer to punt for the University of Washington, starting in 2017.
Arizona Western, ASA, Merced, Mississippi Gulf Coast and defending state champion CC San Francisco also had two selections.
SBCC opens the 2016 campaign on Sept. 3 at Ventura (6 p.m.) and the home opener is Sept. 10 vs. West L.A. at 1 p.m. in La Playa Stadium.