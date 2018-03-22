Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 11:24 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 
Two SBCC Soccer Players Sign With UCSB Programs

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 14, 2018 | 12:41 a.m.

A pair of SBCC soccer players signed letters of intent with UCSB on Tuesday.

Victor Chavez, the co-Player of the Year in the WSC North, signed to play for the Gaucho men's team while Chloe Montano made the decision to continue her career with the women's squad.

Three other SBCC players also signed with four-year schools on Tuesday. From the men's team: Matt Wilkinson, a 6-4 sophomore from Croyden, England,  committed to Hawaii-Hilo, and Francisco Huerta signed with Cal Lutheran.

Blayne Shoffit of the women's team chose to play at Hawaii-Hilo.

Chavez, a sophomore forward from Garden Street Academy, was fifth in the state with 16 goals and 38 points for the WSC North champion Vaqueros. He was named All-West Region and second-team All-American.

“This is my home, and I’ve always wanted to play for the Gauchos,” said Chavez. “I’ve been going to their games since I was 11 or 12 years old.”

The Vaqueros went unbeaten (17-0-4) in their first 21 games last fall and finished with a 17-1-4 record, losing to Mt. SAC 1-0 in the Southern Cal Finals.

Montano was a two-year starter who helped the Vaqueros reach the State Final Four the last two seasons. She was a first-team All-WSC North midfielder on the 2017 squad, which was the best in school history.

The Vaqueros went 21-1-1 last fall, won the WSC North with an 8-0 record and reached the State title game for the first time ever, falling to Fresno City 2-1 in Sacramento. The Vaqueros set school records with a 21-game win streak and just six goals allowed for the season.

“It’s always been my dream to go D1, and continuing my soccer career at UCSB is an excellent opportunity,” said Montano, who scored 12 goals (seven game-winners) and led the Vaqueros with 11 assists. “UCSB was my best option. I knew with Kat (Sheehy) was going there too, we’d do great things. We’ve been playing together for eight years.”

Montano is from Agoura High and Sheehy, the WSC North Player of the Year, attended La Canada High. They played club soccer on travel teams prior to coming to SBCC. Sheehy, a sophomore forward who had 15 goals and six assists, is expected to sign with UCSB at a later date.

