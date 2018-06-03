Two SBCC Students Arrested in Isla Vista Robbery

Two Santa Barbara City College students were arrested in Isla Vista Tuesday night after they allegedly assaulted a man and stole his cell phone, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded at about 5:30 p.m. after the victim called 911 to report that he had been beaten up by two men in a parking lot on the 6600 block of Abrego Road, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

The suspects also took the victim's cell phone, Hoover said, but during the altercation one of them dropped his own phone.

The victim, who suffered minor injuries, provided a description of the suspects, and deputies secured a perimeter around the area, calling in a K-9 unit to assist.

About 10 minutes later, a deputy spotted one of the suspects — Starr Martin, 21, of Virginia — near Abrego and Camino Pescadero, Hoover said.

He was taken into custody without incident.

A short time later, a second suspect — Aaron Cuthbert, 18, of Palmdale — was located on the 6600 block of Picasso Road.

"The suspect fought with deputies and ran away," Hoover said. "A foot chase ensued, and he was located on the 700 block of Camino del Sur and taken into custody."

The two suspects are roommates, and attend SBCC, Hoover said, adding that the stolen iPhone was located in their apartment.

Martin was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy.

Cuthbert was booked on charges of robbery, conspiracy, resisting arrest, and providing false information to a peace officer.

Bail was set at $100,000 each

