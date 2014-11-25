Two Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Santa Maria

Two people were seriously injured Tuesday in a collision on Betteravia Road west of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The two-vehicle crash, on West Betteravia Road at Ray Road, occurred shortly after 6 a.m., fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

One of the vehicles ended up on its side, and the occupants fled the scene, Sadecki said.

The other vehicle ended up in a ditch, Sadecki said, and it took firefighters about 15 minutes to extricate two victims from the wreckage.

Both were taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where they were treated for serious injuries.

Cause of the crash remained under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

