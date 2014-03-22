Two Seriously Hurt in Falls from Horses on Cuyama Valley Ranch

Two people, including a child, were seriously injured Saturday in falls from horses in the Cuyama Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The county’s Copter 3 was dispatched shortly after noon to a private ranch off Cottonwood Canyon Road, about 50 miles east of Santa Maria, fire Capt. Vince Agapito said.

A 50-year-old woman who had fallen from a horse suffered moderate injuries and was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, he said.

About 90 minutes later, dispatchers received a call from the same location that an 11-year-old boy had been thrown from a horse, and also suffered moderate injuries, Agapito said.

The boy also was airlifted to Cottage Hospital for treatment.

An engine and rescue truck from Station 41 in New Cuyama also responded to the incidents.

Details on the victims and their injuries were not available.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.