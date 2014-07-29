Two Seriously Hurt in Highway 101 Crash in Buellton

Removing critically injured patient from wreckage took 40 minutes, fire officials say

Two people were seriously injured early Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 101 in Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle left Highway 101, smashed through a fence, and ended up in the 800 block of McMurray Road, east of the freeway, Sadecki said.

One occupant suffered major injuries, and required 40 minutes of "heavy extrication" to be removed from the wreckage, Sadecki said.

A second occupant suffered moderate injuries, and both were transported to local hospitals.

Cause of the accident remained under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

