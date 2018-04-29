Two Shut-out Wins Give Dos Pueblos Softball 5th Place in Thousand Oaks Tourney

Softball

Allison Speshyock and Talia Bloxham gave Dos Pueblos softball two quality pitching performances at the Thousand Oaks Tournament on Saturday and as a result the Chargers finished with two wins and a fifth-place finish.

Bloxham blanked Warren 4-0 and Speshyock shut out Chaminade 4-0 in the fifth-place game.

Bloxham allowed four hits, walked one and struck out three against a good-hitting Warren team, said coach Jon Uyesaka.

Nova Sinskul broke a scoreless game in the fifth with a RBI single and Sierra Laughner followed with a homer over the left-field fence for a 3-0 lead.

In the sixth, Lauren Gerken hit a two-strike pitch over the left-field fence for her first career home run.

Sinskul played a solid game at shortstop. She made a diving catch of a hard-hit liner and had seven assists on the day. Third baseman Jenny Nichols gloved a driven ball and made the play at first base.

Against Chaminade, Speshyock allowed four hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out two.

She was in a scoreless duel until the Chargers erupted for four runs in the top of the seventh.

Laughner and Alison Borden reached on singles and Jessica Yamasaki executed a squeeze bunt that scored Laughner. The throw to first got away and Borden came around to score.

Mykenzie Ramirez capped the big inning with a two-run homer

The Chargers (14-7, 6-2 in league) return to Channel Leage play on Tuesday with a big game against league-leading Buena.

