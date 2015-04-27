Two Food Fun-draisers to Benefit Santa Barbara Solstice Celebration

Transport yourself to Italy and India for two stellar food events benefiting the Santa Barbara Solstice Celebration.

Enjoy pasta, vino and cappuccino at Pascucci Dine Out on Thursday, April 30 from 5 to 10 p.m. For the 15th consecutive year, Pascucci owner (and Solstice board member) Laura Knight has turned over her happening Italian establishment to Solstice volunteers for an entire evening — with the exception of the kitchen (wisely!), which is staffed by pros.

Fun-loving and costume-clad Solstice volunteers act as hosts, servers, bartenders and drink runners. Staffers’ attire will reflect the theme for the night: out of this world, a play off this year’s Solstice Parade theme, which is sci-fi.

Pascussi’s vast regular menu will be served so no tickets are required. Everything (food, beverage and tips) benefits Solstice.

You’ll be “sari” if you miss the Bollywood Party on Saturday, May 9 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear their Indian finery to India House, the most festive restaurant in town. Maestro Montino Bourbon will provide live “Neo-Bollywood music with electronic influences,” and Lisa Beck will perform as well as leading a dance lesson teaching the best Bollywood moves.

Vegans and omnivores will be satisfied as the evening’s buffet by Indian House Owner/Chef Krishan Gupta includes:

» Pakora, mixed vegetables fried in chick pea flour

» Spinach Pakora, fresh spinach fried with spices

» Paneer Pakora, housemade cheese coated in gram flour

» Chicken Supreme Malai Kebob, boneless chicken marinated in spices and cooked in tandoor

» Chicken Tikka Masala, chicken filet in creamy, tomato curry sauce

» Tandoori Chicken, marinated 24 hours in 21 spices

» Beef Rogan Josh, beef cubes simmered in garlic, ginger and curry sauce

» Sheek Kebob, marinated beef on skewer

» Paneer Jalfrezi, mixed vegetables with housemade cheese in curry sauce

» Aloo Gobi Matar, cauliflower, green peas and potatoes cooked in light spices

» Basmati Rice

» Tandoori Naan, fresh baked bread

» Mixed salad

» Mango, Tamarind and Mint Chutneys

» Raita, yoghurt

» Dessert: Rice pudding and fresh fruit

Get your tickets ($27 per person with a no-host bar) early as this event tends to sell out. Tickets may be purchased at Indian House Restaurant, 418 State St., or online using our secure PayPal server by clicking here.

Both events raise funds for this year’s Solstice Parade at high noon on June 20 and the Solstice Festival on June 19-21. Namaste.

— Wendy Jenson represents the Santa Barbara Solstice Celebration.