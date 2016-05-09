Two St. Joseph Golfers Qualify for CIF Individual Finals

Golf

Ethan Ashbrook and Luke Adam of St. Joseph were the only county golfers to advance at the CIF-Southern Section Northern Regional Individuals Golf Tournament on Monday at par-71 Las Posas Country Club.

Ashbrook shot 3-over 74 to tie for fourth place. Jack Avrit of Arroyo Grane was the medalist with a 2-under 69. The 20 advance to the CIF-SS Individual Championship on May 19 at Mission Lakes CC in Desert Hot Springs.

Adam, a freshman won a playoff on the third hole to break a seven-player tie for the last qualifying spot. They all shot 77. Santa Barbara freshman Isaac Stone was one of those seven players.

Zach Steinberger of Dos Pueblos shot a 78, DP's Andres Fairbairn and Keith Moles of Righetti fired a 79 Brandon Crane of Santa Barbara had an 80, Bennett Reichard of San Marcos and Justin Buenaventura of Cabrillo were at 81, Sam Metzger of San Marcos shot 87 and Bishop Diego's Ryan Mikles and Matthew Pate were at 88 and 90, respectively.

