Two Students Arrested in Santa Barbara Home Invasion

Two 19-year-old men are facing a variety of felony charges stemming from a home invasion that occurred last week, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Tobias Seth Minehan of Carpinteria and Ryan Timm Larson of Santa Barbara were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $100,000 each, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The alleged attack occurred Nov. 26, when Minehan and Larson, armed with a replica Uzi, went to an apartment on the 100 block of Oceano Avenue to beat up one of the victims for having a relationship with Minehan's ex-girlfriend, Harwood said.

Four people were at the apartment — two 19-year-old roommates, the 19-year-old girlfriend of one of them, and a 21-year-old neighbor.

"They stated that during the incident, one of the 19-year-old male victims was beaten repeatedly by the unmasked perpetrator while the other male victims were held at bay by the masked gunman and the female victim remained locked in a bedroom," Harwood said. "They said they did not immediately report the incident to the police because they were fearful of retaliation by the suspects."

Three of the four victims reported the crime the next day, while the fourth had left town.

"The victim whom Minehan sought to batter was asleep in his bedroom," Harwood said. "Minehan entered that victim’s room and repeatedly punched him on the head while clenching a roll of quarters wrapped in duct tape to increase the severity of the blows.

"The victim woke from the assault and fought back, ultimately arming himself with a metal exercise bar and chasing Minehan out of the bedroom.

"When he followed Minehan out of the room, however, he was confronted by Larson who pointed the replica gun at him, threatened to kill him, and ordered him to return to his room."

Minehan and Larson eventually fled the scene.

The victim who was battered sustained bruises, cuts, and abrasions to his head, arms, and torso as a result of the attack, Harwood said.

Investigation determined that Minehan and Larson were the suspects in the case.

Larson was arrested Tuesday in class at Santa Barbara City College, while Minehan, who had returned to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, turned himself in on Wednesday, Harwood said.

Minehan was charged with burglary, false imprisonment, intimidating a witness by force or threat of violence, conspiracy, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Larson was charged with burglary, false imprisonment, intimidating a witness by force or threat of violence, conspiracy, and brandishing a replica firearm.

Following Larson’s arrest, officers located the ski mask and replica Uzi submachine gun used in the incident at his residence, Harwood said.

