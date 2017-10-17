Two Surgery Groups Join Forces

Santa Barbara Surgery Center (SBSC) and United Surgical Partners International (USPI) has announce a partnership: As of Oct. 1, SBSC is jointly owned by area physicians and USPI.

“We are excited by our new affiliation with USPI,” said Dr. Gary Anderson, SBSC medical director and board president.

“At SBSC, we are proud of our commitment to provide the highest quality care in the most efficient manner for our patients. Our partnership with USPI will further those capabilities,” he said.

Santa Barbara Surgery Center provides professional, personal treatment for outpatient surgical procedures covering a variety of specialties.

SBSC patients are cared for by highly qualified and experienced physicians, registered nurses, operating room technicians and support staff in a comfortable, friendly environment, the Surgery Center reports.

“We look forward to our partnership with Santa Barbara Surgery Center and we are pleased to be part of the Central Coast health care community,” said Alex Bolanos, vice president/development, USPI.

“The physicians, management and staff at SBSC have a proven track record of delivering high-quality surgical care and excellent patient outcomes, and we are honored to be partnered with this team,” he said.

“I am confident that the partnership between SBSC and USPI will result in the enhancement of value-based medical care," Dr. Anderson said.

"We are thrilled to leverage the combined resources and experience of this new strategic partnership to benefit our patients and the communities we serve,” he said.

For more information on Santa Barbara Surgery Center, visit www.santabarbarasurgerycenter.com.

For more information about United Surgical Partners International, Inc., visit www.uspi.com.