Local News

Two Suspects Named in Goleta Home Burglary

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | June 7, 2013 | 4:08 p.m.

Angel Sanchez
Angel Sanchez

The identities of two men accused of burglarizing a home in Goleta Thursday afternoon have been released by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office.

Angel Sanchez and Felipe Camarillo, both 19 and from Santa Barbara, were taken into custody after a resident in the 700 block of Cambridge Drive in Goleta came home and found two men wearing masks in the process of burglarizing the home, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department.

The suspects fled in a silver Nissan Maxima, and were spotted by deputies several minutes later while driving on Cathedral Oaks Road near Foothill School.

Felipe Camarillo
Felipe Camarillo

The intersection of Cathedral Oaks Road and Via Chaparral was closed as the men were pulled over and taken into custody.

Hoover said the suspects were apprehended by deputies four minutes after the crime was reported, thanks to residents reporting the crime quickly. 

Both men were charged with burglary, and Sanchez has also been charged with assault with a deadly weapon because he allegedly attempted to run over a witness to the crime.

Both suspects are in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail, and are each being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

