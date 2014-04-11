Two Suspects Rob Man at Knifepoint in Isla Vista

A man was robbed at knifepoint late Thursday night in Isla Vista, according to the UCSB Police Department.

The victim was approached by two suspects on the 6500 block of El Greco Road, and one pressed a sharp object believed to be a knife to man's side, police said.

The suspects demanded that the victim give them his wallet, then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The suspects were described as white, college-aged males, one wearing a black hoody, dark jeans and black shoes, and one wearing a blue shirt.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department is investigating the robbery.

Anyone with any information about this incident or any other crime is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Department at 805.681.4100, or the sheriff s Tip Line at www.sbsheriff.org/anonymoustips.html.

