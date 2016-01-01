Monday, April 2 , 2018, 4:54 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Two ‘Suspicious’ Fires Under Investigation in Santa Barbara

Blazes on city's Eastside broke out in early morning hours on New Year's Day

Firefighters douse a fire that broke out early Friday in two palm trees on Santa Barbara’s Eastside. The fire, and another reported 30 minutes later, are considered ‘suspicious.’
Firefighters douse a fire that broke out early Friday in two palm trees on Santa Barbara’s Eastside. The fire, and another reported 30 minutes later, are considered ‘suspicious.’ (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 1, 2016 | 11:34 a.m.

Santa Barbara firefighters responded to two “suspicious” vegetation fires that broke out early on New Year’s Day on the city’s Eastside.

The first blaze, involving two palm trees, was reported shortly before 3 a.m. on the 800 block of East Haley Street, according to Ryan DeGuilio, an investigator with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

One of the trees was engulfed in flames, which damaged a vehicle parked nearby on Haley Street, DeGuilio said.

The second blaze, involving some low-lying vegetation and shrubs on private property, was reported about 30 minutes later near the corner of Garden and Figueroa streets, just a few doors from the Santa Barbara police station, he said.

“These are definitely suspicious fires,” DeGuilio said. “They were fairly close to each other, and could possibly be related…

“I have nothing solid or concrete to say they are, but given the circumstances — time of day, relatively close to each other — it’s probable they are related.”

In both cases, police officers arrived on scene very quickly, but no witnesses were located, he said, adding that the investigation was continuing.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 