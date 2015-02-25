Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 5:41 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Two-Time Hit-and-Run Suspect Nabbed in Santa Maria

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 25, 2015 | 7:39 a.m.

Alvaro Venegas

A 25-year-old man already wanted in an earlier incident was arrested on hit-and-run and other charges Tuesday night after being pursued by officers, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Alvaro Venegas of Santa Maria was taken into custody at about 9 p.m. near the 2100 block of North Western Avenue, Sgt. Robert Morris said.

The incident began when officers were called to the 800 block of West Creston Street on a report of a hit and run.

Witnesses directed investigators to the suspect vehicle, a brown Honda Civic parked a few doors away.

"As officers approached the vehicle, it sped away," Morris said. "By the time officers returned to their vehicles, the Honda was no longer in sight."

A search of the surrounding neighborhood revealed fresh damage to a fence, and signs a vehicle had gone over an embankment and into a drainage ditch.

A few blocks away, officers located the Honda driving with flat tires and fresh damage.

"They attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle fled," Morris said. "A vehicle pursuit was initiated. The slow-speed pursuit reached speeds of 25 mph and traveled less than a mile before the suspect vehicle lost control and crashed into a curb."

Venegas then fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended.

He was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, driving under the influence, and hit and run, Morris said.

Venegas was the suspect in a vehicle pursuit on Feb. 15, when officers attempted to make a DUI stop.

The vehicle fled and led officers on a high-speed chase that was discontinued for safety reasons.

Officers found that vehicle a short distance away after it had crashed into another vehicle, injuring its occupants.

The driver fled on foot and was not captured.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 