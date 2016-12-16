Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:15 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Two UCSB Professors Elected to National Academy of Inventors

By Sonia Fernandez and Andrea Estrada for UCSB | December 16, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

UCSB professors James Speck and Larry Coldren are among the newest fellows of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI). Both are in the UCSB College of Engineering’s Department of Materials.

Speck and Coldren are recognized by NAI for their “highly prolific spirit of innovation in creating or facilitating outstanding inventions that have made a tangible impact on quality of life, economic development and the welfare of society.”

“We are doubly honored that both Professors Coldren and Speck have been elected fellows of the National Academy of Inventors,” said UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang.

“This proud professional distinction acknowledges not only their creative and original research contributions, but the tangible applications of that innovative research for the betterment of our global society,” Yang said.

Speck and Coldren join 173 other new fellows to the prestigious organization for 2016, and bring to eight the total number of UCSB faculty elected to the 6-year-old national academy.

“Professor Coldren’s contributions in integrated photonic devices, including wavelength tunable lasers, and Professor Speck’s in photonic materials for LEDs have enabled major advances in ever-higher capacity communication networks and energy-efficient lighting that have positively impacted our daily lives,” said Rod Alferness, dean of the UCSB College of Engineering.

“It is a great honor to receive this recognition from my peers,” said Coldren, UCSB’s Fred Kavli Professor of Optoelectronics and Sensors, who was noted for his work in optoelectronic devices and materials, which have applications in communications, switching and sensing.

Coldren's research currently focuses on components and fabrication techniques for photonic integrated circuits.

Some of Coldren’s best-known work is in the areas of widely tunable lasers and vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers. His inventions have led to several patents and the establishment of startup companies Optical Concepts in 1991 and Agility Communications in 1998.

A member of the UCSB engineering faculty since 1990, Speck’s work focuses on investigating and improving the growth, properties and quality of electronic materials, most notably in the area of wide bandgap nitrides that are found in energy-efficient semiconductor materials, such as those in LED lighting.

“It is a great honor and surprise to be elected to the NAI,” said Speck, who holds the campus’s Seoul Viosys Chair in Solid State Lighting.

Speck is known for his pioneering work with gallium nitride (GaN) crystals — a high-performance material that is notoriously difficult to produce and is the foundation of the highly sought bright blue LED.

Speck has been awarded the 2010 Aron Kressel Award from the IEEE Photonics Society for his work on nonpolar and semipolar GaN-based materials and devices.

The new NAI fellows will be inducted April 6, 2017, as part of the sixth annual Conference of the National Academy of Inventors at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum in Boston. Fellows will be presented with a special trophy, medal and rosette pin in their honor.

— Sonia Fernandez and Andrea Estrada for UCSB.

 
