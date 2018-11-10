1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured in Crash North of Santa Maria

A two-vehicle crash left one person dead and another with critical injuries Saturday night in southern San Luis Obispo County.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., personnel from CalFire, which serves as the San Luis Obispo County fire department, and the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to South Thompson Avenue, north of Highway 166.

The crash involved a pickup and a motorcycle, CalFire representatives said.

One person died at the scene while another person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Thompson Road was expected to be closed until approximately 9:30 p.m, CalFire officials said.

In late May, two Santa Maria men were killed when their vehicle overturned on Thompson Road north of Highway 166.

