Two Injured in Crash on Harris Grade Road Near Lompoc

One person airlifted to Santa Barbara hospital with major injuries after crash in Wye Area north of city

Two drivers were transported to local hospitals Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash near Lompoc.

At least one of the vehicles ended up on its side on Harris Grade Road near the intersection with Purisima Road and Highway 1 after the collision that occurred just before 4:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol dispatch reports said.

Crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Lompoc Fire Department were among those responding to the incident near what's known as the Wye area.

At least one driver had to be extricated from the wreckage, according to Capt. David Zaniboni from the county Fire Department.

One person with minor to moderate injuries was taken by ambulance to Lompoc Valley Medical Center, while a woman in her 50s with major injuries was taken by a Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

An animal control officer was requested due to a dog in one of the vehicles, according to CHP dispatch reports.

Through social media sites, Lompoc Police Department urged drivers to avoid the area, and use Santa Lucia Canyon Road as an alternate route.

