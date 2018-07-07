2-Vehicle Crash in Santa Maria Sends at Least 1 Person to Hospital

At least one person injured in a Santa Maria crash late Friday night was taken by medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Santa Maria police Sgt. Andy Magallon said.

At 11:20 p.m., personnel from the Santa Maria police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Blosser and Stowell roads.

The crash reportedly involved a Toyota pickup truck and a Cadillac Escalade with the vehicles possibly carrying as many as four people.

An American Medical Response ground ambulance transported one person to the CalStar medical helicopter base at the Santa Maria Public Airport for transportation to Cottage Hospital.

Addional information was not immediately available as police continue to investigate the crash.

Check back to Noozhawk for updates to this story as they become availablle.

