Vietnam Veterans Get Their Due with Names Added to Freedom Monument in Santa Maria

A plaque recognizing a third soldier, Kenneth Alvarez, who was killed last year in Afghanistan, is rededicated in its new home

The ultimate sacrifice made by Army Spc. 4th Class Phillip Hernandez during the Vietnam War is no longer forgotten in his hometown.

With some of his siblings and good friends watching, a plaque honoring Hernandez and another recognizing 1st Sgt. Charles Walker were unveiled Tuesday morning at the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial in front of the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center on McClelland Street in Santa Maria. Both Walker and Hernandez died in 1969 — Walker was 37, Hernandez was 21.

Additionally, the plaque recognizing Kenneth Alvarez, an Army specialist killed last year in Afghanistan, was rededicated in its new home near other Santa Maria Valley residents who died in the global war on terrorism.

Siblings of Hernandez, including two sisters, were among those who attended the ceremony for recognition of their brother — one of 13 children.

“He was gone very young,” said Esther Sanchez of San Dimas.

Nearing the end of his tour of duty, Hernandez participated in one last patrol, rescuing some of the injured colleagues before he was mortally wounded.

“I’m so proud a lot of people came out to be here,” said Lydia Hernandez of Santa Clarita.

They recalled their brother as “friendly and always smiling.” They later learned the son of a local pastor often sang “Son of a Preacher Man.”

Only recently did they learn of his heroic actions prior to his death, giving them some closure.

The addition of his name to the memorial is especially meaningful, they added.

“It meant a lot to us. We’re very grateful for this,” Lydia Hernandez said. “(We’re) so honored.”

“He’s not forgotten. That’s what’s so important to all of us,” Esther Sanchez added.

Richard Olivarez of Guadalupe recalled partying, double-dating and just hanging out with his best friend.

“It broke my heart,” he said, adding that 18 days after he learned Hernandez had died a letter from his friend arrived.

He’s grateful for Hernandez received hometown recognition.

“It’s just so uplifting, so fantastic,” he added.

Buddies of Hernandez rallied to get his name added to the memorial.

Tuesday’s two additions bring the number memorialized to 100 Santa Marians who died while serving in military since World War II.

Walker was married and raised a family in Santa Maria while serving as adviser to the local National Guard units. His family moved from the Central Coast after his death.

The plaques of Hernandez and Walker sit on either side of the longer list of those killed in Vietnam. The names were not included initially since their military records didn’t list Santa Maria as their hometowns.

The Freedom Monument was created in the weeks after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and has evolved to include names of those those killed while serving in the military.

“In this prominent and respected place, the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial, the Santa Maria community has made a solemn commitment to the family and friends of those deceased that we will never forget your sacrifice and represents a promise that we will honor all who have served our country,” said Dave Cross, economic development director and co-founder of the Freedom Monument.

The co-founders never imagined when the memorial began that they would be adding so many Santa Maria military members’ names due to casualties in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to Bob Hatch, highly decorated Vietnam veteran and chairman of the Military Affairs Committee for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian, R-San Luis Obispo, noted he came to the United States and later became a citizen of the United States, actions possible by the men and women who sacrificed their lives while fighting for the country’s safety and security.

“It is because of their selfless actions that our nation can live in freedom and continue to prosper,” he added.

The memorial reminds the families and friends of the three men honored Tuesday and the 97 others that their sacrifice won’t be forgotten and lost in the “clouds of oblivion,” Hatch added.

“The three men died so that others might live in freedom and they deserve a place in our city’s history,” Hatch said.

While Alvarez’s plaque was first installed last year, it was rededicated Tuesday in its new home. A tree also planted in his memory will remain on the west side of the memorial.

“It is a paradox that the tree which is healthy and thriving and growing taller each day is a symbol of the young man whose life was ended before he could reach for the sky,” Hatch said.

Family members of Alvarez also attended the ceremony, and Kenny’s nephew, Roman Alvarez, 4, tightly held the small cloth that temporarily had covered Kenny Alvarez’s plaque in its new home.

“It’s an awesome tribute, not just to my brother but to all service members,” said E.J. Alvarez, Kenny’s brother.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.