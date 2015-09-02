Two Woman Nonprofit Leaders Join County’s Commision for Women

Advice

The County Board of Supervisors has recently made two appointments to the Commission for Women, Victoria Juarez and Sigrid Wright.

The Commission for Women promotes the well-being and equal status of women in Santa Barbara County and advises the Board of Supervisors.

Victoria Juarez, executive director at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, represents the First District and was appointed by Supervisor Carbajal.

Sigrid Wright, CEO and executive director of the Community Environmental Council, represents the Second District and was appointed by Supervisor Janet Wolf.

Each supervisor can make three appointments to the Commission for Women, which meets monthly in Solvang. To attend a meeting or to find out more information, visit the Commission for Women's website.

Juarez, MPA, brings 18 years of community and nonprofit experience to her position as executive director at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

Juarez previously served as associate director of Storyteller Children’s Center in Santa Barbara, a preschool for homeless children. Earlier in her career, she held various leadership and programmatic positions for the YMCA of Greater Long Beach, Project Access Inc. and the US Peace Corps.

In her work with Girls Inc., she is interested in creating opportunities and resources for girls to learn and grow, navigate the unique challenges they face growing up, and discover their potential as leaders with the courage and vision to change the world.

Sigrid Wright has 25 years of experience in nonprofit environmental management and is currently CEO and executive director of the Community Environmental Council.

On energy and climate related issues, she is co-author of "The Santa Barbara County Regional Energy Blueprint," editor of more than a dozen CEC policy documents and program facilitator for the South County Energy Efficiency Partnership (SCEEP).

On food system issues, she is on the executive team and advisory board of the countywide Food Action Plan. She also leads the annual Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival production team.

Wright is an alum of the Santa Barbara Foundation’s Katherine Harvey Fellows program and the Courage to Lead program for non-profit leaders and sits on the board of Leading From Within.

— Laura Burton Capps represents the Commission for Women.