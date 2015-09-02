Friday, April 6 , 2018, 1:09 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Two Woman Nonprofit Leaders Join County’s Commision for Women

By Laura Burton Capps for the Commision for Women | September 2, 2015 | 8:44 a.m.

The County Board of Supervisors has recently made two appointments to the Commission for Women, Victoria Juarez and Sigrid Wright. 

The Commission for Women promotes the well-being and equal status of women in Santa Barbara County and advises the Board of Supervisors.

Victoria Juarez, executive director at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, represents the First District and was appointed by Supervisor Carbajal.

Sigrid Wright, CEO and executive director of the Community Environmental Council, represents the Second District and was appointed by Supervisor Janet Wolf.

Each supervisor can make three appointments to the Commission for Women, which meets monthly in Solvang. To attend a meeting or to find out more information, visit the Commission for Women's website.

Juarez, MPA, brings 18 years of community and nonprofit experience to her position as executive director at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

Juarez previously served as associate director of Storyteller Children’s Center in Santa Barbara, a preschool for homeless children. Earlier in her career, she held various leadership and programmatic positions for the YMCA of Greater Long Beach, Project Access Inc. and the US Peace Corps.

In her work with Girls Inc., she is interested in creating opportunities and resources for girls to learn and grow, navigate the unique challenges they face growing up, and discover their potential as leaders with the courage and vision to change the world.

Sigrid Wright has 25 years of experience in nonprofit environmental management and is currently CEO and executive director of the Community Environmental Council.

On energy and climate related issues, she is co-author of "The Santa Barbara County Regional Energy Blueprint," editor of more than a dozen CEC policy documents and program facilitator for the South County Energy Efficiency Partnership (SCEEP).

On food system issues, she is on the executive team and advisory board of the countywide Food Action Plan. She also leads the annual Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival production team.

Wright is an alum of the Santa Barbara Foundation’s Katherine Harvey Fellows program and the Courage to Lead program for non-profit leaders and sits on the board of Leading From Within.

— Laura Burton Capps represents the Commission for Women

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 